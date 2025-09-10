In the late hours of Tuesday, September 9, an incident at West Street in Bognor was responded to by police.

Photos from Freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell showed multiple police vehicles on the scene.

Pictures also showed the road in question taped off as authorities deal with the situation.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Police responded to a report of an altercation in Argyle Road, Bognor, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, 9 September.

"The incident involved four men, and one man in his 30s sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Two men are believed to have left the scene in the direction of the Esplanade on the seafront and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

"Officers attended and a cordon was set up near the junction with Bassett Road.

"There will be a heightened police presence in the area while this matter is investigated and to provide reassurance."

On Tuesday, September 16, police provided an updated statement.

It read: “We have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm in relation to an altercation in Argyle Road, Bognor, on 9 September.

"A man sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed and was taken to hospital. He was later discharged.

"The suspect has since been released on bail while the investigation continues."

Police added that anyone with any information regarding the incident, which happened just before 10pm, is asked to report online to them or phone 101 quoting serial 1484 of 09/09.

