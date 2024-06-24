The charity match was on Sunday, June 23.

Joshua Giles is a Youtube creator from Bognor Regis who focuses of football and mental health. He has a fanbase of over 4,000 subscribers and set up the event for MIND.

He said: “The reason I wanted to do this match is because I know a lot of people that struggle with mental health and unfortunately a couple of years ago, my grandad ended up taking his own life as well. It’s a big topic for me and I want it to be heard.”

“I’ve had a lot of people say that they’d come down again to another event like this and everyone was really positive about the match. We want to make this a yearly thing.

“It’s so important to promote the charity and raise awareness for a great cause. It’s also about everyone getting together and having a fun day out. It gets everyone closer because they’re getting involved in something that’s good for people.”

Donna, Joshua’s mum commended her son for organising the event. She said: “I don’t think he gives himself enough credit for what he does for everyone. He puts so much effort into raising awareness for men’s mental health and I’m a very proud mum.”

At the time of writing (Monday, June 24) he has managed to raise over £400 for the cause with a charity website page and donations on the day. The JustGiving link will remain open until the end of the month, and you can donate here.