Bognorphenia celebrated it's 10th anniversary.

The charity celebrated the milestone with two events across the weekend from Saturday, September 7th to Sunday the 8th.

Bognorphenia puts on regular live music events locally for the community. They raise money and support young people ages 11 to 25 through music. They event have their own free music project.

Bognorphenia put on a ‘Our Generation Young Peoples Day’ on Saturday, September 7th at Hotham Park. It was a free entry event which saw performances from Elliot Ribbons, Riley Morris, Hysteria, The Kick as well as Mr Clumsy's Magic Show. There were also arts and crafts, face painting, food vendors, stalls and more.

On the official 10th anniversary, scooters were welcome with Bognorphenia friends Neal Fry & Conal Kennedy joining in and spinning some tracks at Hotham Park. There was a wide variety of stalls, food vendors and a licensed bar for the occasion.

Kez Dunnaway, Manager of Bognorphenia said: "Considering the hit-and-miss nature of the weather, we’ve had some brilliant events this weekend. On Saturday The activities went down really well and the musicians and young people really enjoyed the experience and opportunity to play.

“Because they’re too young to play live music in pubs, it’s brilliant to give them that opportunity. Overall for the whole weekend, we had over 3,500 people come through the doors."

She also wanted to thank the people who made the events happen on the weekend. Kez Dunnaway added: “You need people who are just as passionate as you when doing these events and helping young people in music.

"A special thanks to the team and the crew. The work that the crew did to make this happen this weekend was amazing, it wouldn’t happen without them or the people who turned up.”