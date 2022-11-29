Bognor's dazzling Christmas light switch-on - more photos

Even more photos of this year’s Christmas light switch-on in Bognor Regis.
This year's Switch-on featured live music, street performers, a visit from Santa Claus, funfair rides and much much more. To see some of our best photos from the day, taken by Derek Mitchell, read on. Or, click here to see even more.
1. Bognor Christmas lights switch on
Bognor Christmas lights switch on. Veronika with her daughter Zoe 4 and her friend Lilah-Mae, 5. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
2. Bognor Christmas lights switch on.
Bognor Christmas lights switch on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
3. Bognor Christmas lights switch on.
Bognor Christmas lights switch on.
4. Bognor Christmas lights switch on.
The switch on. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.
