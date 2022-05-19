Bognor's Drive Through Time motor gala is back

Now in its ninth year, the motor gala gives petrolheads a chance to show off or admire vehicles from across 90 years of car history.

Taking place on July 3 in West Park, Aldwick, the free event will also feature live music and an expanded kids zone, complete with mini tractors, dodgems, circus skills, soft play and a big top tent, as well as a craft fair with plenty of stalls to choose from.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To top it all off, racing fans will be treated to a live broadcasting of Silverstone F1 on a big screen in the park.

Drive through Time Event, West Park. Pictured is John Grail with a BMW Iseita bubble car which is 53 years old and built in Brighton. Bognor Regis, West Sussex Picture: Liz Pearce 16/07/2017 LP170243

Like many other local events, the motor gala has not taken place over the last two years due to Covid-19, which means organisers want to make this year’s event ‘bigger and better’ than ever.

"It’s absolutely wonderful to be back after a two year gap,” said organiser Kirsten Fitzpatrick. “The motor gala has been greatly missed on the calendar by attendees and visitors, and myself, as it is one of my favourite events to run.”

The event is already over half full, with a number of ‘wonderful’ vehicles already prepped for display, but there’s still time to sign up if you’re interested in displaying a car. The closing date for entries is June 4, and forms can be obtained from Kirsten herself on [email protected] or by calling 01243 825535.

"We’re hoping for sunshine and smiles, which is what the event normally embodies,” Kirsten added.

To find out more, search for ‘Drive Through Time’ on Facebook.