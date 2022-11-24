A brick-laying social media duo from Bognor Regis were recognised at this year’s On The Tools Awards.

Adam Pink and Max Burton, also known as The Naked Builders, are best known for their social media skits about life in the trades. But, last week, they were named ‘UK Bricklayers of the Year’ at the On The Tools Awards ceremony in Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

The ceremony took place on Friday, November 18 and judges chose the comedy duo for the quality of their craft, their ‘boundless energy and enthusiasm’ and their hard work putting ‘bricklaying on the map as a career of choice.’

Their company started six years ago, when the two friends decided to pair up and invest in their business.

The Naked Builders

“We were shocked and delighted to have won, it’s great that our work is being recognised across the construction industry,” Adam and Max said.

“We spend a lot of time sharing our bricklaying expertise on social media, and we hope that the award helps us to continue to grow our social media presence, and by doing that we can promote the industry as a great place to work.”

Lee Wilcox, CEO of On The Tools, added: “The Naked Builder’s showcase high standards of bricklaying, whilst also encouraging people to enjoy their work and build friendships. Their energy and passion to promote bricklaying is infectious, and we’re thrilled to recognise and celebrate their achievements with them.

“Celebrating and championing UK tradespeople is what On The Tools stands for. The industry, and the people behind it have had a challenging couple of years following the pandemic and turbulence that has continued to grip the country. The mental health impact for tradespeople and resilience demonstrated was evident in this year’s award winners stories. The awards are so important as they allow us to give recognition to the incredible people and businesses who contribute towards the success of UK construction.”

More than 400 guests attended the gala dinner, including tradespeople, builders, and representatives from leading construction brands, including Elliott Thomas, the senior marketing manager at Jewson, who presented Max and Adam with their award.

He said: “‘We were delighted to present the award to Adam and Max, they were such worthy winners, demonstrating such high quality craftsmanship.”

