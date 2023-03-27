Bognor's Place St Maur fountains to be switched back on for the season

The fountains at Bognor’s newly-refurbished Place St Maur are due to be switched back on this week, having been turned off for the winter.

A spokesperson for Arun Parks and Greenspaces said the fountains – which were installed last year – will be kept on a ‘low level programme’ for the first few weeks, while engineers make sure everything is working as intended.

After that, the fountain’s programming will be determined by the weather throughout the Easter holidays, with appropriate adjustments over the weeks and months to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in October 2021, work on the fountains, as well as the rest of the Place St Maur, was completed last summer. Councillors said it marked the first step in the wider rejuvenation of Bognor Regis, creating an attractive gateway between the town centre and the seafront.

The Place St Maur fountains will be switched back on soon

The works, which included new benches, landscaping and rejuvenated paving, cost £1.2 million and came as a result of a successful Coast to Capital grant application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad