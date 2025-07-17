Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Part of Eastbourne’s beach, near the Pier, was transformed into a film set today (Thursday, July 17).
Sussex Film Office has confirmed the filming is for Bollywood – but said it cannot disclose any other details just yet.
Locals have been watching on from the promenade as the cast and crew film what appears to be a dance number.
See photos below.
