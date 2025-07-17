Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
A Bollywood film has chosen Eastbourne seafront as one of its locations.

Part of Eastbourne’s beach, near the Pier, was transformed into a film set today (Thursday, July 17).

Sussex Film Office has confirmed the filming is for Bollywood – but said it cannot disclose any other details just yet.

Locals have been watching on from the promenade as the cast and crew film what appears to be a dance number.

See photos below.

Filming on the seafront

1. Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Filming on the seafront Photo: staff

Filming on the seafront

2. Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Filming on the seafront Photo: staff

Filming on the seafront

3. Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Filming on the seafront Photo: staff

Filming on the seafront

4. Bollywood movie filmed on Eastbourne beach - in pictures

Filming on the seafront Photo: staff

