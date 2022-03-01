Bomb squad called to ‘mortar’ found on Lancing beach

A possible mortar was found on Lancing beach at the weekend – but it was eventually deemed to be non-explosive.

By Lauren Oakley
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:41 am

The Shoreham Coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad were called out to investigate the suspected ordnance on Sunday afternoon.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Members of the Royal Navy Southern Diving Unit 2, based in Portsmouth, were called to Lancing beach in West Sussex where after examination they removed an item, which was found to be non-explosive.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received reports of possible ordnance on the beach at Lancing just after 12.15pm on Sunday, February 27.

Shoreham coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad at scene of a possible mortar found on Lancing beach

“The Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team located the item and it was confirmed by EOD not to be ordnance.”

Shoreham coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad at scene of a possible mortar found on Lancing beach
Shoreham coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad at scene of a possible mortar found on Lancing beach
Shoreham coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad at scene of a possible mortar found on Lancing beach
Shoreham coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad at scene of a possible mortar found on Lancing beach
LancingRoyal NavyPortsmouth