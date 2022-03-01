Bomb squad called to ‘mortar’ found on Lancing beach

The Shoreham Coastguard and Royal Navy bomb squad were called out to investigate the suspected ordnance on Sunday afternoon.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “Members of the Royal Navy Southern Diving Unit 2, based in Portsmouth, were called to Lancing beach in West Sussex where after examination they removed an item, which was found to be non-explosive.”
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received reports of possible ordnance on the beach at Lancing just after 12.15pm on Sunday, February 27.
“The Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team located the item and it was confirmed by EOD not to be ordnance.”