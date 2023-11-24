A school in East Sussex has been evacuated today (Friday, November 24) after receiving a bomb threat, it has been confirmed.

The Hastings Academy, in Rye Road, Hastings, was closed as police were called to investigate.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust, of which The Hastings Academy is a part of, said: “The University of Brighton Academies Trust is responding to a recent bomb threat at The Hastings Academy with the utmost seriousness.

“Prioritising the safety of our students and staff, we swiftly executed an evacuation plan, confirming the safety of all individuals. The police have been alerted, and we are closely coordinating with them to ensure the continual safety and security of our academy community.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Around 12.30pm on Friday (November 24), police received a report of malicious communications sent to members of staff at Hastings Academy in Rye Road, Hastings.