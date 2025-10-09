Bongor woman to swim the English Channel to honour sister who battled addiction

‘Every stroke will be for Rachel, and for everyone still fighting silent battles.’

Lauren Bourne is preparing to swim the English Channel to honour her sister Rachel, who was supported by Stonepillow through her struggles with addiction and mental health.

The charity, based in Sussex, provides life-changing support to people facing homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.

“I am aiming to raise £30,000 for Stonepillow, the Sussex charity that helped my sister Rachel, and so many others, rebuild hope,” Lauren said.

“I’ll be attempting to swim the English Channel, one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, to raise money for Stonepillow who supported Rachel through her struggles with addiction and mental health."

Lauren says her motivation comes from seeing the impact Stonepillow had on her sister’s life. “Stonepillow provides life changing support to people facing homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.

People like Rachel, who found moments of care, compassion, and stability through their work. They give people a second chance when the world turns its back, and I want to make sure they can keep doing that for others."

The idea first sparked last summer when Lauren and Rachel watched ‘The Young Woman and the Sea’ together, the story of Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel.

“I remember saying, ‘I’d love to do that one day,’ and she laughed and said, ‘Don’t be stupid.’ So now, I’m doing it for her.”

“Every stroke will be for Rachel, and for everyone still fighting silent battles,” Lauren added.

“Your donation, no matter how small, will help Stonepillow continue their incredible work across Sussex, offering shelter, support, and dignity to those who need it most.”

Through her challenge, Lauren hopes to raise awareness and inspire others to support the work Stonepillow does for people across Sussex who need a second chance.

To find out more and donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/swimming-the-english-channel-in-memory-of-my-sister-rachel