The madcap Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race is set to return for 2025, offering another afternoon of ‘organised mayhem’.

This year’s event, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, takes place on Sunday, July 27, and starts at 3pm.

The race along the River Ouse starts at Malling Recreational Ground in Lewes and ends at Newhaven’s swing bridge.

This year’s theme is ‘fifty’ and organisers at Lewes & District Round Table are hoping that plenty of people get involved to mark the special 50-year milestone.

Liam Jackson, Raft Race co-ordinator, said they are hoping for a ‘bumper entry’ with up to 30 rafts taking part, and they are encouraging all previous participants to ‘give it another go’.

Liam said: “It’s been running since 1975 and it’s somehow astounding that we still manage to run it to be honest because it’s so bonkers.”

He said: “We have all these people put together these somewhat ramshackle craft, who’ve got to then make it down seven miles of river.”

This year’s event will be supporting two charities: Newhaven Lifeboat Station and also Sussex Search and Rescue. People can email [email protected] to get an application form and learn about all the rules and regulations.

The Lewes to Newhaven Raft Race takes place on Sunday, July 27

Liam said: “Previously, we’ve had it World Cup themed or Olympic themed and so forth.” The theme for the 2024 event was ‘Wacky Racers’ and saw a variety of bizarre and colourful crafts make their way from town to town.

Liam explained that the ‘fifty’ theme is open to interpretation, which will allow for ‘as much variety as possible’. He said: “You could have a Happy Days themed raft for instance because it’s the ’50s.”

He added: “It’s just a great thing for the community because it’s a crazy event on a sunny summer Sunday. It’s great to just to be able to give this event to both towns, and then once we’ve done so we raise lots of money for Newhaven Lifeboat Station and also Sussex Search and Rescue.”