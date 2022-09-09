Book of condolence opens at North Bersted church
A book of condolence for Her Majesty the Queen has opened at Holy Cross Church in North Bersted.
In a statement, Bersted Parish Council said: “Councillors and staff of Bersted Parish Council wish to join residents, the nation and international community in expressing their sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“A book of condolence is open from 12pm today (Friday, September 9) at Holy Cross Church, North Bersted PO21 5AU and will be open from 10am to 6pm up to the funeral.
“Flowers can be laid on the church front lawn. When laying flowers, the Queen’s wishes were that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they can be disposed of and composted appropriately.”