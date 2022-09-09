In a statement, Bersted Parish Council said: “Councillors and staff of Bersted Parish Council wish to join residents, the nation and international community in expressing their sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“A book of condolence is open from 12pm today (Friday, September 9) at Holy Cross Church, North Bersted PO21 5AU and will be open from 10am to 6pm up to the funeral.

Flowers and a Paddington Bear teddy are laid outside of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire