Bookings open for stallholders at Midhurst Christmas Street Party

Bookings are now open for stallholders who wish to exhibit at our annual Christmas Street Party on Friday, December 2.

The Street Party will take place on Market Square and on surrounding roads from 5pm to 8pm.

At the event there will be live music, Santa’s Grotto, Entertainment and fairground rides for the whole family to enjoy.

The Christmas light switch on will also take place, alongside an artisan market and late night shopping.