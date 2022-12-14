Surviving Christmas has received a donation of £500 from the Elm Tree Boot Sale.

The charity provides a Christmas meal and hampers to people who are homeless or vulnerable over the festive period. The popular Elm Tree Boot sale, held at Icklesham during the summer, has donated thousands of pounds to good causes over the years.

Megan Skinner, from Surviving Christmas, said: “

Kit and Janet McLean, who run the boot sale, were instrumental in making this happen, and the money enabling the donation came entirely from the admission charge collected on the gate from cars entering the bootsale during the 2022 season.

Cheque presentation from Elm Tree Bootsale, Icklesham, to Surviving Christmas in Hastings. L-R: Jane Caley (HVA), Jude Cooper (Secretary Surviving Christmas) and Kit McLean (Elm Tree Bootsale).

“All of the admission charges raised are donated to local good causes, and this year Surviving Christmas was surprised and pleased to be chosen as one of the recipients - every penny donated to us will go towards our Christmas campaign. Many thanks to Kit and Janet, and to Jane Caley from HVA, for their support of Surviving Christmas.”

Volunteers from Surviving Christmas provide Christmas meals and entertainment for homeless people in the community on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The meals are hosted at the Salvation Army Hall, St Andrews Square, in Hastings Town Centre. Hampers are distributed to homeless people and families in need who could not attend the hall and volunteers have been busy this week packing the hampers.

