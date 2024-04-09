Borde Hill welcomes Sculpture by the Lakes as new partner garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Borde Hill Garden has been an inspiration for horticulturists and artists for generations and this new partnership continues this tradition, celebrating the harmonious synergy between contemporary art and the beauty of nature.

From April 9, members of both Borde Hill and Sculpture by the Lakes can enjoy complimentary access to each others gardens as part of their membership benefits. Borde Hill members can explore over 120 works by leading artists in the tranquil setting of Sculpture by the Lakes from February to April and again from August to October. Meanwhile, Sculpture by the Lakes members can experience the splendour of Borde Hill’s botanically-rich landscaped Garden and traditional Parkland anytime throughout its open season (February to December).

To mark the launch of this exciting partnership, Borde Hill is proudly exhibiting four large-scale bronze sculptures by Simon Gudgeon, co-owner of Sculpture by the Lakes and a leading figure in British contemporary sculpture. Strategically placed amidst the Garden’s breathtaking horticultural backdrop, the works embody Simon's distinctive semi-abstract, minimalist style, capturing the spirit of nature and movement with unparalleled visual harmony.

'Pelicans' by Simon Gudgeon, on show in the Italian Garden at Borde Hill.

‘Parallel Passé’, inspired by Simon's collaboration with Prima Ballerina, Ksenia Ovsyanick, dances gracefully in the tranquillity of the Garden of Allah, beneath Borde Hill’s rare champion tree, Liriodendron chinense. ‘Luna’, a towering abstract bird looks to the sky on the South Lawn in front of the beautiful Elizabethan House, pays homage to the graceful curves of the ibis.

'Fruit Platter', a larger-than-life interpretation of popular fruits, brings a playful touch to the Garden, making a bold statement set against the backdrop of Borde Hill’s heritage-listed Parkland - while 'Pelicans,' thoughtfully positioned within the formal pond of the Italian Garden, symbolise prosperity in Chinese tradition, with the circular outline of the sculpture mirrored in the tranquil water to create a lucky figure-of-eight shape.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Goddard (née Stephenson Clarke), Director and 5th generation Family custodian of Borde Hill says: “We have a longstanding tradition of celebrating the beauty of the natural world by exhibiting leading art and sculpture across our heritage-listed landscape. Each garden room at Borde Hill offers a unique backdrop for pieces to be displayed, and we are delighted to partner with Sculpture by the Lakes who share our passion for nature and its tranquillity.”

Monique Gudgeon, Garden Director of Sculpture by the Lakes, added: “We are delighted to partner with Borde Hill, a destination that shares so many synergies with Sculpture by the Lakes. Borde Hill has an exceptional range of interesting plant species and a gorgeous collection of art that complements its historic site. I have no doubt that our members will thoroughly enjoy a trip to Sussex, and we cannot wait to welcome Borde Hill members to Dorset to experience the serenity of Sculpture by the Lakes too.”

Sculpture by the Lakes, Dorset - 'Search for Enlightenment' by Simon Gudgeon.

This partnership is exclusively available to members of Sculpture by the Lakes and Borde Hill’s Adult and Couple members only. For full details and to explore Borde Hill’s other Partner Gardens, please visit: https://bordehill.co.uk/visit-us/partner-gardens/

All works are available to purchase with prices on application.

Borde Hill Garden

Borde Hill has been owned by the Stephenson Clarke family for over 130 years. At the heart lies a Grade II listed Elizabethan Mansion House set within a stunningly beautiful and botanically rich landscaped Garden and traditional Parkland, open to visitors annually from February to December.

Listed by English Heritage as being of Grade II* historic importance and set in 383 acres of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the High Weald, Borde Hill is of national botanical importance. The Garden is renowned for its impressive collection of rare and exotic trees, shrubs, and plants, many grown from seeds collected by Colonel Stephenson R Clarke, a horticultural pioneer who sponsored plant hunting trips around the world. The result is one of the rarest collections of privately owned champion trees in the UK and one of the only places you can see plants from all four corners of the world.

Planted as a series of outdoor ‘garden rooms’, each with its own unique style and character, highlights include the Azalea Ring, the tranquil Italian Garden, stunning Rose Garden, perennial borders and sub-tropical dells.

Borde Hill is open daily from to December 22, 10am-5pm (3pm from November 1).

Sculpture by the Lakes

Nestled in 26 acres of glorious countryside, Sculpture by the Lakes is a tranquil haven that enables visitors to take a breath and immerse themselves in an unforgettable experience. Here you will find a beautiful compilation of sculptures, mostly by co-owner and renowned contemporary sculptor Simon Gudgeon. Each piece is complimented by the carefully crafted landscape in which it resides – the work of Garden Director Monique Gudgeon’s horticultural hand.

Home to a plethora of wildlife, this breath-taking site was awarded Botanic Garden accreditation in 2023, the only sculpture park in the world to receive the accolade from Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI). It is a clear indication of the amount of love and craft poured into every inch which celebrates the seamless symmetry between art, nature and relaxation.

The BGCI aims to recognise gardens which conform to the highest international standards which make significant contributions to plant conservation, enabling Sculpture by the Lakes to join the likes of The Eden Project and the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

Lose time and unwind in the sculpture park and make your day feel really special at the Makers Yard. Here you can enjoy delicious homemade food in the Kitchen, with produce sourced on-site at the kitchen garden.

An on-site Gallery featuring UK and international artists, as well as Simon’s works, is open to creative people with a love for the outdoors. Within the Store you can find artisan gifts and luxury goods while the Pantry sells delectable produce – much of which is made by the Kitchen’s chefs and hand delivered – available to take home.