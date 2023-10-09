BREAKING
Border patrol officers were seen detaining people in East Sussex after a lifeboat brought people to shore on Sunday (October 8).
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Newhaven’s RNLI lifeboat was dispatched on Sunday afternoon after reports of a small boat off the coast.

The Home Office did not not comment on the incident but prepared a statement on incidents involving small boats.

The statement from January 2023 said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.

Border patrol officers were seen detaining people in East Sussex following a lifeboat brought people to shore yesterday (Sunday, October 8). Picture: Sussex Pictures and VideoBorder patrol officers were seen detaining people in East Sussex following a lifeboat brought people to shore yesterday (Sunday, October 8). Picture: Sussex Pictures and Video
“Our priority is to stop the boats, and thanks to the work of the small boats operational command alongside our French partners, crossings are down by more than 20 per cent compared to the same point last year.

“The government is going even further through our Illegal Migration Act which will mean that people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country.”

Related topics:Border ForceEast SussexHome OfficeNewhavenRNLI