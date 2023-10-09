Border Force detain group in East Sussex after 'small boat' crossing
Newhaven’s RNLI lifeboat was dispatched on Sunday afternoon after reports of a small boat off the coast.
The Home Office did not not comment on the incident but prepared a statement on incidents involving small boats.
The statement from January 2023 said: “The unacceptable number of people risking their lives by making these dangerous crossings is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system.
“Our priority is to stop the boats, and thanks to the work of the small boats operational command alongside our French partners, crossings are down by more than 20 per cent compared to the same point last year.
“The government is going even further through our Illegal Migration Act which will mean that people arriving in the UK illegally are detained and promptly removed to their country of origin or a safe third country.”