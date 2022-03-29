Bosham-based Nicole’s Helping Hands forced to leave Ukraine early due to safety worries

Bosham resident and ex-Royal Navy and Falklands veteran Mark Robinson has made his way into Ukraine on his mission to provide support to fleeing refugees after kind-hearted residents in Bosham came forward with donations and aid.

Mr Robinson said: “We made it to Lviv in Ukraine and by tonight (Tuesday, March 29) everything from the van would have been given to the people we were in contact with from the UK. However we will then be heading back home, a day early this is due to time and safety. The air raid sirens have gone off a few times and we have only been in the city some five hours.”

Nicole’s Helping Hands bus has also found it difficult travelling around Ukraine due to the substantial congestion meaning the journey back to the UK will take considerably longer.

Nicole's Helping Hands providing support and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Ukraine

Mr Robinson continued: “The children in the homes will get all the items we brought out for them but we just won’t be there to hand over the staff will do that.

“The main group we have been supporting have been doing great work getting medical and food items up to those on the frontline and also getting children and mums out, and I’m talking about the places that are being destroyed by the Russians. “Their greatest need at present is transport of their own and they are presently fund raising for a 17 seat mini bus, not a brand new one just something half decent that won’t let them. So whilst we was going to buy more food supplies we have found that isn’t their main shortage at this present time but getting people to safe areas.”

Pictures and messages from children from the village will also be delivered along with thermal cameras, spinal boards and children’s drawing books by his contact in Ukraine.

Mr Robinson added: “We would really have liked to have stayed longer but to be honest once we have off loaded the supplies we are just a hindrance.

“I know our host won’t think or say that but we know whilst we remain here and due to their hospitality they also feel an obligation to keep us safe and looked after when they already have far more important things to deal with.”

Bosham residents have been keeping watch on the progress of the aid effort and have been delighted they have been able to help.

The Saturday before Nicole’s Helping Hands departed for Ukraine the Swan Inn hosted a coffee morning where around 80 Bosham residents managed to raise £640 for the charity and where children wrote messages and drew pictures for fleeing Ukrainian children.

Landlady of the pub, Claire Blake said: “He (Mr Robinson) asked if we could promote his charity page on ours. I just stood there and said we can do something more than that, so we thought we’d do a coffee morning, it was donation only so people didn’t feel like they had to give money.

“We were all in tears, with these young children between five and seven were writing such lovely little messages, completely unprompted, it was absolutely beautiful”

Mr Robinson said: “Bosham has really come together. I have had people walking past, who I know live in the village, but I’ve never met before saying ‘here’s some money towards fuel’ or ‘what can I get you?’

“You can’t change the world but you can make a massive difference to some people”.On the journey back to England they will be giving lifts to anyone who wants to get to get to anywhere between Ukraine and Calais.

For more information on the charity go to Nicole’s Helping Hands Bus

