Bosham nine year old cycling to Paris to raise money for two charities.

Nine-year-old Florence Day is set to cycle from her home in Dieppee to Paris in aid of her two favourite charities and has set up a just giving page, which has already received 115% of her intended target.

The inspirational nine-year-old will embark on her journey on Monday, April 11 with her father alongside.

Florence was inspired by a family friend who a few years ago as her mother Naomi Day explained.

Naomi Day, head teacher at Fishbourne Primary School said: “The idea for this big adventure came from a family friend who had a similar adventure with her dad when she was younger - she is now at university but stories of the bike ride to Paris have always circulated and inspired Florence that one day, she could do something like this too!”

Florence has chosen two charities for which to fundraise, the first being The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. She chose the Chichester based charity that provides Nursing Care at Home’ for local children who have a life-limiting or life-threatening illness because of the great care it provided her best friend for her treatment of and recovery from cancer.

Co-founder and chairman of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Diana Levantine said: “We here at ‘Snowdrop’ are absolutely amazed that this incredible nine-year-old girl, Florence Day, is taking on the biggest challenge that she could possibly have chosen. To cycle to Paris at this young age is truly inspirational and on behalf of the Snowdrop children, children who have a life threatening illness, and their families, and who are supported by the charity - we can’t thank her enough for choosing Snowdrop to benefit from her cycle ride and fund raising.

“We will be following her journey every day and if possible every hour! She really is our hero.”

The second charity Florence will be fundraising for is Children on the Edge. Children on the Edge is a ‘child rights organisation that works hand-in-hand with communities to support some of the world’s most marginalised children, in some of the toughest situations’. In light of the atrocities committed by Russia in Ukraine the charity has been helping children flee to Romania or Moldova. It is for this reason that Florence chose to support this charity,

Annie Whillians, fundraising officer at Children on the Edge said: “We are delighted to hear Florence has decided to raise funds for Children on the Edge with her upcoming Cycle to Paris!

It’s so inspiring to see young people determined to make a difference for children living very different lives to their own.

Florence’s efforts will be a great help to our work with Ukrainian refugees as they cross the borders into Moldova and Romania, where our local partners are providing much-needed support.

We wish her all the best with her ride.”

For more inspiration or to support Florence on her trip go to: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flo-to-paris?utm_term=QaDXeAVEz