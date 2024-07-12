Bosham School Bike Bus is a cycling success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A volunteer Bike Bus in Bosham that sees children cycle to school in a group escorted by adults has gone from strength to strength just six weeks after its founding. The scheme, which allows Bosham Primary School pupils to cross roads and junctions safely under the guidance and protection of adult volunteers and parents, is now one of many Bike Buses nationwide.

"It's been a great success...They love the freedom of being able to ride their own bikes to school."

Bike Bus co-founder and Bosham Primary parent Georgie Armour was keen to start a Bike Bus after witnessing other similar schemes: "I'd seen it working in other parts of the country and thought it was a great opportunity to give the same chance to pupils at Bosham Primary School and it's been a great success...They love the freedom of being able to ride their own bikes to school."

"I feel safe because they always make the cars stop when we're crossing the road"

Bosham Primary School Bike Bus crosses the A259 guided by adult volunteers.

The main obstacle in Bosham is the busy A259 which cuts through the village, dividing the community and potentially forcing parents concerned over safety to jump in the car even for a very short school run. The road does not currently have any crossings in Bosham at all. Pupil Nicole, 7, appreciates the efforts of the adult volunteers in getting the Bike Bus across though: "I feel safe because they always make the cars stop when we're crossing the road."

Fellow co-founder Jenny Cole was also inspired by witnessing a Bike Bus first-hand in Worcester and is keen to roll out more schemes: "If we can show Bosham Bike Bus works then it's possible throughout Chichester for more Bike Buses."