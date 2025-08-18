Bottle Alley Art market returns to Hastings seafront this weekend

Billed as ‘the biggest beachside art market in the UK’, Bottle Alley Art Market will cover half a kilometre and feature work by 70 curated local and national artists.

There’ll be live performances, live drawing, live music and DJs creating a thoroughly unique experience in a unique heritage construction.

Now in its third year, the market has been going from strength to strength since it launched. Last year’s edition saw over 12,000 people drop by in just one weekend and more than 800 artworks found new homes.

The event has earned a reputation for supporting artists at all points in their careers but has a particular focus on showcasing grassroots and younger artists, with a supportive offer of some free places to those in the early stages of their career who have found the experience to be transformative in some cases.

Working with artist and curator Lorna Hamilton Brown the BAAM team made the difficult decisions of choosing the artists from over 180 applications.

They have artists ranging from 12 years old, an absent Ukranian artist being represented by his family, live sit down portraits by extremely accomplished portrait artist Xinchu Zhang amongst a full range of other fine artists from Hastings, St Leonards and beyond.

Live performance art will be featured, again, from artists Jude Montague and Caroline Gregory after last years amazing interventions had a moving effect on the atmosphere of the event. We are also expecting some of the usual spontaneous pop up performances too. ‘The Last Bastion’ , the round area nearest the Pier, will be returning as a live band, DJ and bar area. Performing live in The Last Bastion will be Simon and the Pope and friends with mesmeric drum, bass and vocal. There will also be a number of DJ’s playing throughout the day including James Endeacott from Soho Radio.

Artists Dave Reading, Shuby and Kristin Watt-Bonar will be decorating the ‘Last Bastion’ with their artworks, come and meet them they will be selling their work in the bar area.

Local historian and academic researcher Andre Palfrey-Martin, also a radio DJ and a champion of the town’s heritage, will be there to answer all questions about the heritage and history of Bottle Alley. You can find Andre in his vintage living room somewhere along the way, sit down and have a nice cup of tea. Andre is a champion of Sidney Little, the genius architect who designed Bottle Alley.

Another development to this year’s event is an evolved collaboration focusing on fabrics and flags. This year a special installation will feature the work of Mew Welch, David Harris and ZEROH.

