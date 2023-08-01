The body of a bottlenose dolphin was discovered yesterday morning (Monday, July 31) by the pier.

The cause of death is currently unknown, although the body is believed to have been at sea for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Sussex Dolphin Project said: "We received a number of reports of a dolphin carcass on Worthing Beach on Monday morning and a member of our research team went to the location to gather any useful data.

A dolphin’s carcass has washed up on Worthing beach next to the pier. Photo: Sussex Dolphin Project

"We identified the dolphin as a young male Bottlenose Dolphin at an advanced stage of decomposition making it difficult to determine the cause of death."