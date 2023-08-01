BREAKING
Bottlenose dolphin carcass washes up on Worthing beach

By Megan Baker
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

The body of a bottlenose dolphin was discovered yesterday morning (Monday, July 31) by the pier.

The cause of death is currently unknown, although the body is believed to have been at sea for some time.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Dolphin Project said: "We received a number of reports of a dolphin carcass on Worthing Beach on Monday morning and a member of our research team went to the location to gather any useful data.

A dolphin’s carcass has washed up on Worthing beach next to the pier. Photo: Sussex Dolphin ProjectA dolphin’s carcass has washed up on Worthing beach next to the pier. Photo: Sussex Dolphin Project
A dolphin’s carcass has washed up on Worthing beach next to the pier. Photo: Sussex Dolphin Project

"We identified the dolphin as a young male Bottlenose Dolphin at an advanced stage of decomposition making it difficult to determine the cause of death."

A spokesperson for Worthing's Coastal Office said operational waste has been asked to remove the dolphin’s body.