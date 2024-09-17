Bowls Club in West Sussex hosts pensioners for visit and friendly match
The club had been selected for a visit and indeed the Pensioners looked resplendent wearing their famous scarlet uniforms
when they marched into Selsey's grounds.
Neil, Selsey's club captain, welcomed them all saying it was a 'privilege to be selected for a visit, especially bearing in mind your
wonderful history'.
Chelsea Pensioners badges were presented before the match, which was played in brilliant sunshine throughout.
Founded in King Charles II's reign in 1692 they are based at The Royal Hospital Chelsea, designed by the great architect Sir Christopher Wren.
Serving in all regiments and ranks of HM's Army, many have seen active service on behalf of the UK in places such as the Falklands, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and as far afield as Borneo and Malaya.
Despite having served, often heroically for this country, it was said that ‘humour and friendliness certainly struck a chord with the Selsey Bowls members’.
After the match, the pensioners said to be treated to an evening meal and drinks at Selsey Golf Club.
The event was sponsored by Selsey Country Club and the Bowls Club.
Before the meal the Pensioner's Bowls Captain, Mike, gave a brief speech outlining their history and thanking all for their hospitality which he said ensured this was one of the very best visits they had experienced.
Malcolm Lemmer, who was at the event said: “The result of the match?.… Everyone had such a good time no one seemed to care too much.
“Let's just say the Pensioners gave a good account of themselves, as they have all over the world! Selsey is already looking forward to the return match next year, hosted by the Pensioners at The Royal Hospital Chelsea.”
