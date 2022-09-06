Edit Account-Sign Out
Boxgrove Companion Dog Show is a success raising thousands for charity

The 22nd Boxgrove Companion Dog Show saw dogs competing across 26 classes.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:19 pm

Dog classes included puppy six to 12 months, junior six to 18 months, veteran (seven to ten years), vintage (dogs ages 11 plus), mixed breeds and best rescue.

As well as four obedience classes, seven pedigree classes and 14 novelty classes.

Organiser Sylvia Hubbard said: “The day proved to be a fun and engaging event for locals and visitors alike who came to support the event.”

One of the winners

Rosettes and prizes were sponsored by generous friends and local businesses.Best in Show was awarded to Kobi, a German Shepherd, best puppy was Arwen a German short haired pointer, best local dog was Wilhelmina, a whippet from Chichester.Members of Boxgrove Women’s Institute and friends served food and drink all day, and they achieved a profit exceeding £2000 which will be shared between Boxgrove Village Hall Community Fund and Boxgrove Priory.

Another of the winners
Boxgrove dog show