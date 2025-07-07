Bob, 51, with son Fenton

The first time Fenton Roads put his boxing gloves on, it changed his life.

Diagnosed with autism, he experienced what a lot of young people with special educational needs (SEND) experience: emotional dysregulation, frustration, difficulty communicating, and trouble at school.

But, when his dad – a retired fighter – suggested lacing up the gloves and punching the pads, it was like someone flipped a switch. “He was having quite a bad day on this occasion and, I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me sooner, but something clicked and I said ‘come on, let’s go outside and get the pads,’” Bob, a qualified boxing coach with experience in K1 and Muay Thai, said.

"The more he hit them, the calmer he got. And, over time, we went from this very angry, very frustrated young man, to a happy kid. It just took it all away, instantly, in a matter of minutes. He’d go from anger and aggression to having fun, with this great big smile on his face.”

After a while, Bob realised he could help other children with issues similar to Fenton, and reached out to Think18, a Chichester charity specialising in providing activities for young people with special educational needs, and offered to run a handful of free sessions.

It was an instant success. Already a qualified coach with a keen eye for safety, boxing was just as transformative for the young people at Think18 as it was for Fenton. “Every week we’d get people coming up to us saying ‘thank you so much, my son has changed so much and they absolutely love it here.’” Bob said. “I’m a gruff old boy, don’t get me wrong, but it brought a tear to my eye, because it was something we’d worked so hard on; to be rewarded with a thank you and smile. What more can you ask for then that?”

But now, Bob’s looking to set out on his own, offering free adaptive boxing sessions out of Mad Hatters Asylum in Chichester. The new venture is called Bob’s Boxing Corner, and the long-time coach has bought all the equipment – gloves, pads and wraps – himself, so anyone can come along and get involved without paying a penny.

Starting off on July 25, the sessions will take place every Friday at 7pm and every Sunday at 2pm. They’re non-contact, with an emphasis on fun, learning and inclusivity, and parents will be asked to fill out a medical form ahead of time, both to keep everyone safe, and to make sure Bob and the team can tailor each session to individual needs. “Everyone is welcome,” Bob said. “We’re in the process of making sure we’ve got ramps and everything so it’s wheelchair accessible, but we want to make sure that no matter who you are you can come along and join us.

"My son suffered quite a bit with making friends and being social. But, with boxing, he’s found somewhere he can fit in, which has made him happy and more relaxed. Because it’s not just about learning a new sport, it’s actually about being part of something, being part of a team that’s bigger then yourself.

To find out more about Bob’s Boxing Corner and register your interest for a session, email [email protected]