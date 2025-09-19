'Boxing saved my life' - West Sussex man who fell into depression after losing son aims to go pro

Owen went from feeling lost to finding his purpose in life again, thanks to boxing and a remarkable coach.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Bryant is an amateur boxer from Burgess Hill. From fighting all his life, he has always dreamed of becoming a pro fighter.

However, mental health setbacks and the loss of his son in 2018 put him into a deep depression. “My son passed away. Sent me crazy. Drinking a lot, a lot of drugs,” Owen admitted. “Boxing saved my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For years he battled with addiction and the feeling that he was no longer the man he used to be.

Owen Bryant and Ian Johnson

At times, he would commit to training for a fight, only to spiral again, his weight fluctuating wildly. “If I was having a bad day, it would be just go down to the pub on a Friday,” he said.

“Everyone else would go home, and I would still be out until Monday.”

That all began to change when he walked into Ringcraft ABC and met Ian Johnson, better known in the sport as Jumbo. Johnson has been in boxing for over 32 years, working the corners of world champions such as Tyson Fury, Katie Taylor and Filip Hrgović.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was just something about him that really grabbed me here, and said, you know what, you can help this kid,” Johnson recalled.

The pair quickly forged what Owen describes as a magical bond. Johnson calls and checks in every day, offering encouragement far beyond the gym. “After the first session, he looked at me and went, ‘you’re special, kid,’” Owen said. “It is like Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato of my own, it really is. He sees something in me no one ever has.”

Together, they are now targeting a few more amateur fights before turning professional.

For Owen, the journey is about far more than belts. “Coming in here, it’s made me realise there is more to life, there are people out there that care,” he said.

With renewed focus and the constant support of his coach, Owen Bryant is ready to fight again, this time for his future.