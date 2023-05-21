Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Boy, 11, goes missing near Littlehampton

An 11-year-old boy, who is believed to have no money nor mobile phone, has gone missing, police have announced this morning (Sunday, May 21).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:59 BST

Sussex Police has put out an appeal to find Charlie.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for 11-year-old Charlie, who has been missing from Rustington since yesterday (Saturday, May 20).

“He is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any money and we’re concerned for his welfare.

Charlie. Picture from Sussex PoliceCharlie. Picture from Sussex Police
Charlie. Picture from Sussex Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Charlie is white, about 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with strawberry blond hair which is curly on top and short at the back and sides. He may be wearing a blue tracksuit and white Nike Air Force trainers. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1242 of 20/05.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceRustington