Sussex Police has put out an appeal to find Charlie.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for 11-year-old Charlie, who has been missing from Rustington since yesterday (Saturday, May 20).
“He is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any money and we’re concerned for his welfare.
“Charlie is white, about 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with strawberry blond hair which is curly on top and short at the back and sides. He may be wearing a blue tracksuit and white Nike Air Force trainers. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1242 of 20/05.”