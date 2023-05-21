An 11-year-old boy, who is believed to have no money nor mobile phone, has gone missing, police have announced this morning (Sunday, May 21).

Sussex Police has put out an appeal to find Charlie.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for 11-year-old Charlie, who has been missing from Rustington since yesterday (Saturday, May 20).

“He is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any money and we’re concerned for his welfare.

Charlie. Picture from Sussex Police

