Boy, 12, missing from Worthing

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:14 pm

Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the welfare of Zeus Powell.

He was last seen by family on Friday (March 25) but there is a believed sighting of him around 3.30pm on Saturday (March 26) in the vicinity of Durrington bridge, near the railway station.

A police spokesperson said: "Zeus has pale olive skin, is 5 foot 4, of proportionate build and he has brown hair in a bowl-cut style.

Zeus Powell was last seen by family on Friday (March 25) but there is a believed sighting of him around 3.30pm on Saturday (March 26) in the vicinity of Durrington bridge, near the railway station. Photo: Sussex Police

"He was last seen wearing a black ‘Michael Kors’ bodywarmer, a grey hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"He has links to both Worthing and Chichester and is known to frequent railway stations."

Anyone with any information, possible sighting, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 311 from 27/03.

