A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of stealing a motorcycle in Eastbourne.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged earlier this month after a a Honda moped was reported stolen from Cavendish Avenue between May 27 and 28.

The moped was later located and seized by police on June 8. Forensic examination identified DNA belonging to a 16-year-old boy on the recovered moped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (August 23) the teenager pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay £900 in charges, including surcharges and compensation to the victims.

Sussex Police

He has also been given a six-month Youth Rehabilitation Order referral.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, of the Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team, said: “In Sussex we look to work with young people and consider what’s right for the child, the victim and the community.

"Restorative work and diversionary practice give the child an opportunity to receive support and make amends for their offending. In this case, the court has made a referral order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope that this conviction sends a message to those who continue to cause harm across Eastbourne. As thefts of motorcycles continues to be a problem, our residents can be reassured that we will take robust action to take these offenders to court and secure convictions.”

Officers have urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour or abandoned motorcycles to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Terrain.