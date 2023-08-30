Boy, 16, convicted of Eastbourne motorcycle theft
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged earlier this month after a a Honda moped was reported stolen from Cavendish Avenue between May 27 and 28.
The moped was later located and seized by police on June 8. Forensic examination identified DNA belonging to a 16-year-old boy on the recovered moped.
On Wednesday (August 23) the teenager pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay £900 in charges, including surcharges and compensation to the victims.
He has also been given a six-month Youth Rehabilitation Order referral.
Inspector Rachel Barrow, of the Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team, said: “In Sussex we look to work with young people and consider what’s right for the child, the victim and the community.
"Restorative work and diversionary practice give the child an opportunity to receive support and make amends for their offending. In this case, the court has made a referral order.
"We hope that this conviction sends a message to those who continue to cause harm across Eastbourne. As thefts of motorcycles continues to be a problem, our residents can be reassured that we will take robust action to take these offenders to court and secure convictions.”
Officers have urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour or abandoned motorcycles to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Terrain.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.