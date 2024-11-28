Boy, 16, dies after collision in Sussex village; three teenagers left with 'serious' injuries

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:56 BST

A 16-year-old boy has died after a collision in Westbourne.

Sussex Police said a teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision on Emsworth Common Road – in the West Sussex village – on Wednesday night (November 27).

Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision, involving a red Vauxhall Corsa, at 10.45pm.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, ‘despite the best efforts of paramedics who performed CPR’, police said.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported, police said.

Police said two 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital with ‘serious, but not life-threatening, injuries’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as dashcam or CCTV footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

“Police would also be keen to speak with anyone who believes they saw the vehicle prior to the collision in the area.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Lutterworth.”

