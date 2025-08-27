Boy, 16, injured in traffic collision in Bognor Regis - can you help the police?
Emergency services were called to the incident, on Longford Road, at about 9.30pm and found the boy had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time. The driver, meanwhile, was stopped at the scene and their details were taken.
"It is understood that the boy was attending a house party involving a large number of people at an address nearby, and the party spilled out onto the road,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
"Officers are seeking to establish the full circumstances of the incident and want witnesses or anyone with relevant footage such as CCTV, phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward to Sussex Police, quoting serial 1371 of 24/08”