Boy, 4, injured in St Leonards collision involving pedestrian and car

By Richard Gladstone
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:21 BST
A four-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Chatham Road at around 4.15pm last Sunday (April 20).

Police are now appealing for further information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The collision involved a single vehicle Ford Mondeo and a pedestrian, a boy aged four.

Police were called to the collision in St Leonards

“The boy was taken to hospital and received treatment for injuries.

“The driver of the Mondeo, a 41-year-old local woman, was not injured.

“Anyone with further information about the collision, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area can report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 724 of 20/04.”

