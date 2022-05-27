Bracklesham Bay traveller site refused despite public support

Chichester District Council received the planning application (21/03213/FUL) to change a use of land south of Tranjoeen in Bracklesham Bay to a single private travelling showperson’s site, in November 2021.

The plan was objected to by East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council and Earnley Parish Council who both said plans do not reflect works already undertaken at the site.

It also received a number of support comments from individuals.

Jason Pearce, from Bracklesham Lane said: “I absolutely support this application. Hopefully new access to the highway from the land will slow the traffic down on Bracklesham Lane, as the road is still way too fast, This is actually the point that the cars are going their fastest.”

Gareth Reid from K and G’s Farm Shop said: “I have known the family personally for many years and the planning application is for the land adjacent to my farm shop. I have no objection whatsoever to this application.

"The land will be well screened from all the new hedges that have been planted recently and I know that it will be kept tidy and well maintained. I couldn't think of a nicer family to be living next to us.”

Louise Wood from North Road in Selsey said: “I support this application, I pass the land daily on my way to work and it would be good

to see it transformed.”

Gina Shepherd from Tangmere said: “I am totally on board with this application, I personally know the owners and they are a lovely family, I know the land will be transformed to a much nicer state. Also I think it will help slow the passing traffic.”

Despite the support, Chichester District Council’s planning committee refused the application citing ‘insufficient information to establish whether the existing plot is lawful’, being an ‘unsustainable form for development due to its location’.

The refusal notification went on to say that the plans were not in keeping with the local plan and that the development could affect Chichester and Langstone Harbour Special Protection Area.