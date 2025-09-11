Brave Horsham care manager skydives to help people with dementia

A Horsham care manager has undertaken a daring skydive to raise vital funds to support people with dementia.

Lynn De Wit, a deputy registered manager at GoodOaks Homecare in Horsham and her partner Bradley Hawes bravely undertook the jump for Dementia UK.

The pair raised an incredible £775 between them for the charity to help fund its vital work supporting people living with dementia and their families.

Lynn said: “It was the most exhilarating experience of my life, and knowing we were doing it for such an important cause made it even more special.

"Dementia affects so many families, and we’re proud to have played a small part in supporting the incredible work Dementia UK does."