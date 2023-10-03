Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Harry Pentecost, seven, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, first witnessed mum Vicky having a seizure three years ago.

Vicky does not know the reason for the seizures, and said she has suffered many injuries during the episodes – which can last up to an hour.

The 31-year-old said: “At just four years old, when it first happened, he immediately raised the alarm to his nanny who then called the ambulance service. I was so immensely proud of his quick reaction considering he's never been through anything like this before."

Harry and mum Vicky Pentecost. Picture: Vicky Pentecost

Since the first incident, Harry has sat by Vicky’s side during multiple seizures, stroking her face or placing a pillow under her head to stop her knocking it on the floor.

Vicky added: “I honestly couldn't be any prouder of how Harry handles this situation. It's so much for a seven year old to live with. Harry has a constant worry that mummy is going to have one of her ‘faints’ as he calls them, but honestly handles it incredibly well while also trying his hardest at school.”

To recognise Harry’s achievements, he was given a Commissioner's Commendation Award and badge from 7th Littlehampton Air Scouts Beaver Colony, where he attends every Tuesday.

Ian Buckman presents Commissioner's Commendation Award to brave Harry

Group leader Tash Spencer said: “We are all super proud of Harry at 7th Littlehampton Air Scouts Beaver Colony. Having known Harry through Beavers for nearly two years now, he has constantly shown how brave and calm he can be when his mum has seizures. He knows exactly what to do, staying calm and phoning for help and waiting next to her until help arrives. He is a very brave little boy and deserves this award so much. Well done Harry!”

Harry said: “I get scared when mummy falls and I don't like it when she shakes. It makes me upset, but I know I’m a superstar for ringing nanny and helping her. I really want her to get better so we can have fun.”

Vicky now has to have someone with her all the time because of the severity of the seizures, the risk of her injuring herself, and because she is quite tired and foggy when she comes round. She added: “His help and strength really does mean the world to me. I can't believe how lucky I am to have such a brave boy like him as a son. I really wish I could do more as his mum and go and do some fun things together like take him to a park on my own or just go out for a day out down the beach together, but I can't.