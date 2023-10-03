Brave Littlehampton boy: Seven-year-old receives award for helping mum during unexplained seizures – and he's been doing it since he was four!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry Pentecost, seven, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, first witnessed mum Vicky having a seizure three years ago.
Vicky does not know the reason for the seizures, and said she has suffered many injuries during the episodes – which can last up to an hour.
The 31-year-old said: “At just four years old, when it first happened, he immediately raised the alarm to his nanny who then called the ambulance service. I was so immensely proud of his quick reaction considering he's never been through anything like this before."
Since the first incident, Harry has sat by Vicky’s side during multiple seizures, stroking her face or placing a pillow under her head to stop her knocking it on the floor.
Vicky added: “I honestly couldn't be any prouder of how Harry handles this situation. It's so much for a seven year old to live with. Harry has a constant worry that mummy is going to have one of her ‘faints’ as he calls them, but honestly handles it incredibly well while also trying his hardest at school.”
To recognise Harry’s achievements, he was given a Commissioner's Commendation Award and badge from 7th Littlehampton Air Scouts Beaver Colony, where he attends every Tuesday.
Group leader Tash Spencer said: “We are all super proud of Harry at 7th Littlehampton Air Scouts Beaver Colony. Having known Harry through Beavers for nearly two years now, he has constantly shown how brave and calm he can be when his mum has seizures. He knows exactly what to do, staying calm and phoning for help and waiting next to her until help arrives. He is a very brave little boy and deserves this award so much. Well done Harry!”
Inside Butlin's Bognor Regis: What to expect from a family stay, what there is to do, how much it costs, how to book – pictures and video
Harry said: “I get scared when mummy falls and I don't like it when she shakes. It makes me upset, but I know I’m a superstar for ringing nanny and helping her. I really want her to get better so we can have fun.”
Vicky now has to have someone with her all the time because of the severity of the seizures, the risk of her injuring herself, and because she is quite tired and foggy when she comes round. She added: “His help and strength really does mean the world to me. I can't believe how lucky I am to have such a brave boy like him as a son. I really wish I could do more as his mum and go and do some fun things together like take him to a park on my own or just go out for a day out down the beach together, but I can't.
"I constantly have to rely on other people to take us somewhere if we want to go out, or to take Harry to school, or even just to do the simplest of things like make me a coffee or even a meal at home. I can’t thank my mum Sharon, dad Jeff, my fiancé Martin, my auntie Sandra and also my mother-in-law Julia and father-in-law David and all the rest of my family who have helped and supported me throughout all of this, with doing school runs and making sure Harry gets to his activities on a daily basis and also ensuring that I am looked after.”