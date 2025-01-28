Brave Sussex teenager who had leg amputated after crash inspires first aider to run half marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave and determined Sussex teenager who lost his left leg in a motorbike crash has inspired the first aider who helped him to run a half marathon.

Ted Spurrell, 17, from near Hailsham, was involved in a collision on the A27 near Selmeston on Sunday, December 15, 2024, when he was driving his motorbike home from work.

His injuries included a ruptured spleen and many fractures in his left leg.

Jayme Guthrie, from Eastbourne, was one of the first people on the scene after the incident happened at about 4.20pm.

Jayme, who works in retail management and is a first aider, said: “I was driving home from work down the A27, as I do every day, and I noticed that all the cars in front of me were putting their hazard lights on so I slowed down.”

She saw the bike ‘scattered’ in the road and went over to help. She said Ted’s leg ‘was in very bad shape’ but said people were already phoning an ambulance. So she stayed with Ted for 15 minutes before the paramedics arrived and said he was remarkably calm during the ordeal.

“I think that’s one thing that really stuck with me,” said Jayme. “To be 17 years old and to stay so calm and so collected through the whole thing was very impressive.”

Jayme said she called Ted’s mother Sasha and was determined not to panic herself, making the call while holding Ted’s hand. She said: “It was so important that I stayed calm and reassured not only Sasha down the phone but reassured Ted that things were going to be okay.”

Ted is now at home but his aunt Emma Berry, 54, said he had to have his left leg amputated just above the knee, despite the best efforts of the Royal Sussex County Hospital to save it.

Emma, from Burwash, said: “Ted’s doing remarkably well, all things considered. He came out of hospital about two and a half weeks ago. He gets tired very easily because he's a 17-year-old boy and he wants to get on with life.”

She said: “The amputation’s healing well and he’s staying well in himself.”

Emma said Ted and the family were delighted when Jayme visited him in the intensive care unit on New Year’s Eve. That was when Jayme revealed she would run the Worthing Half Marathon on May 4 to raise funds towards Ted’s recovery.

The GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/ted-spurrell-and-his-road-to-recovery went up on January 1. Initially, Jayme and her running partner thought their £500 goal might be too much to ask for after Christmas.

But Jayme said: “I put my phone down for about an hour and a half and I looked and we were already at £330.”

She and her friend went for a run to celebrate and had raised £600 by the time they got back. The next day they were at £3,000 and the GoFundMe page has now raised over £8,000. Jayme called the amount ‘absolutely overwhelming’ and ‘good motivation’ when she has to do a training runs.

Jayme said she is inspired by Ted's bravery, determination, optimism and resilience and wants to prove people can do anything they put their minds to. She said the money raised will go towards his recovery and Ted also wants to donate 10-15 per cent of funds to a charity that helps amputees.

Emma called Jayme ‘a truly extraordinary young woman’, saying: “We were very lucky she was the one at the scene.”

Speaking about Jayme’s running challenge, Emma said: “She felt really inspired by Ted's courage and he felt really really inspired by her kindness. As a family we’ll be there cheering her on on May 4.”