Break-in at Hastings town centre venue and community café

Now a Just Giving Appeal has been set up by local DJ and music promotor Dan Wilshire who has been bringing big name bands to the venue.

Dan said: “We’re heartbroken to share that that Henry Ward Hall in Hastings, a Church, a community-run venue and café supporting the elderly, homeless, and vulnerable, and hosting exceptional events has been broken into and robbed.

“A huge amount of personal and professional audio equipment bought through love, passion, and years of work has been stolen. This gear wasn’t just for us; it was for the public events we’ve been proudly hosting right here in the hall shows that have brought people together, lifted spirits, and raised funds for those who need it most.

“Our community café, which serves the vulnerable and elderly, was smashed up, and the offices vandalised. It’s a devastating setback for everyone who using this facility regularly and rely on a safe place to go and the volunteers who have poured their heart into building to build something positive in Hastings.”

Over the past years, Henry Ward Hall has transformed into a beacon of music, creativity, and compassion, welcoming legendary Jazz / Folk / Classical artists and contemporary like Third World, Scientist, Stereo MCs, and The Orb, while staying true to its mission - to feed, support, and bring hope to the local community.

Mike Willis, who runs the venue, said: “One piece of equipment was recovered outside the venue. Police have been notified but the thieves are probably attempting to sell the equipment second hand.”

The Just Giving appeal is to raise funds to replace the stolen audio and stage equipment, repair the café and community spaces and strengthen security to protect what we’ve built

Dan said: “We’re aiming to raise £1,000, but the truth is we’ll need more to fully recover. Every pound donated will go directly to replace the stolen equipment and charity that owns and operates the hall - helping us rebuild, reopen, and keep the music playing for Hastings. This space has always given back to the community. Now, the community can help give it back its soul. Please share, donate, and help us restore Henry Ward Hall.”

People can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/henrywardhall?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=WA.

1 . Henry Ward Hall Henry Ward Hall Photo: supplied

2 . Henry Ward Hall Henry Ward Hall Photo: supplied

3 . Henry Ward Hall Appeal. Henry Ward Hall Appeal. Photo: supplied

4 . Dan Wiltshire who has launched the appeal Dan Wiltshire who has launched the appeal Photo: supplied