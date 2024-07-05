BREAKING: Investigation underway after unknown men invite teenage girl into their car

Sussex Police news

A Sussex Police investigation has been launched following reports of suspicious behaviour in Midhurst today (July 05).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers received a report of suspicious behaviour on South Street, Midhurst, at around midday today.

"It is reported a 17-year-old girl was asked to get in a grey car by two unknown men,” they added.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.