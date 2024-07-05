BREAKING: Investigation underway after unknown men invite teenage girl into their car
A Sussex Police investigation has been launched following reports of suspicious behaviour in Midhurst today (July 05).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers received a report of suspicious behaviour on South Street, Midhurst, at around midday today.
"It is reported a 17-year-old girl was asked to get in a grey car by two unknown men,” they added.
“An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 436 of 05/07.”