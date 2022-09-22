Breast cancer patient from Chichester to host Macmillan coffee morning

Taking place on September 27 at her office in Chichester, the coffee morning has been organised by Sarah Johnson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 27. Mrs Johnson organised the coffee morning alongside work colleague and friend Robyn Mehmet, who lost her mother to cancer in March this year, and has planned a similar coffee morning for the company’s Christchurch office.

Although she plans to raise between £900 – £1,000 with the event, Mrs Johnson, now 29, also hopes to share the story of her experience with cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within two and a half of weeks of her diagnosis, Mrs Johnson had a mastectomy – her first ever surgery. After this, she undertook bouts of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before starting immunotherapy last December.

Sarah Johnson, 29

"The hardest part was losing my hair,” she said. “I felt like I was losing my identity."

She’s set to finish her latest course of treatment this December and hopes to inspire other women to get checked out themselves: “Please check yourself on a monthly basis, men and women. And if you find something that doesn’t feel right, go and get it checked out. To anyone going through this, I know it might seem like an never-ending journey and getting treatment is extremely tough, but you will get through it.

"Life might never be as it was, but you will see the world in a completely different light and know just how precious the small things in life are.”

Read more