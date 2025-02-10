More than 200 entries were submitted to the South Downs National Park’s (SDNP) competition – breaking the record for most entries since the contest’s inception in 2020.

A double winner in this year’s photo contest was Giles Embleton-Smith, from Eastbourne, who won both the ‘Life at Night’ category with a ‘hauntingly beautiful’ and ‘eerie’ image of Chanctonbury Ring, and the ‘Magnificent Moon’ category with a shot of a rising moon at Petworth Park.

Mr Embleton-Smith said: “I love exploring and finding new locations under the dark skies of the South Downs National Park.

"Chanctonbury Ring and Petworth Park are both beautiful areas offering different perspectives and composition for nightscape photography.

"I loved capturing these images and I’m absolutely delighted to have won both the magnificent moon and life at night categories in this prestigious competition.”

Jamie Fielding, from Angmering, took the top spot in the ‘Dark Skyscapes’ with his shot ‘To Infinity and Beyond’, capturing a spectacular night vista in the Cuckmere Valley.

Mr Fielding said: “This was a shot I had been planning for over a year, waiting for the perfect time when the Milky Way rises over the south coast and aligns with the Cuckmere Valley.

"There’s not a huge window of opportunity each year to get this shot.

"I was delighted with the results and feel lucky that we have this quality of dark sky in the National Park to capture shots like this, whilst only a matter of miles away from some major towns and cities.

"Winning this competition means a lot as there has been some excellent previous winners, so it’s great to be recognised alongside them now.”

The mobile phone category ‘captured the pure joy of stargazing in the South Downs’, according to the SDNP, with a triumphant photograph of a family admiring the night’s sky.

Emily Birtwisle, who took the winning photograph, said: “After a very eventful 2024, my family and I came to the Seven Sisters for a few days for a little break.

"The scenery was absolutely gorgeous, and due to the early darkness we could make the most of the lack of light pollution and appreciate the stars. In this photo is the moon and Venus, with my cousins standing at the opening of Cuckmere Haven’s beach.”

Twenty further shortlisted photographs will go before the public to be crowned the ‘People’s Choice’ winner. The poll will open February 23.

The winners are being announced as the National Park’s Dark Skies Festival kicks off this week, with an ‘action-packed’ line-up of cosmic fun over the half-term holidays.

Among the highlights will be free stargazing events at Seven Sisters, Queen Elizabeth Country Park and Alice Holt, celebrating nocturnal wildlife, the wonders of the solar system and connecting with the universe for wellbeing.

For the full line-up of events and activities for this year’s Dark Skies Festival, visit: www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/dark-skies-festival/.

This year, the festival includes the launch of a new ‘Embrace the Darkness’ podcast, hosted by Elinor Newman, and exploring different people’s connection and experiences with the dark skies.

1 . 'Breathtaking' photos win South Downs National Park competition 'To Infinity and Beyond' by Jamie Fielding won the 'Dark Skyscapes' category Photo: Jamie Fielding

2 . 'Breathtaking' photos win South Downs National Park competition Comet at Arundel Castle by Carl Gough was highly commended Photo: Carl Gough

3 . 'Breathtaking' photos win South Downs National Park competition Aurora over St Hubert's by Richard Murray was a runner-up in the 'Dark Skyscapes' category Photo: RICHARD MURRAY

4 . 'Breathtaking' photos win South Downs National Park competition 'Man vs Galaxy' by Lorcan Taylor-Hood was a runner-up in the 'Life at Night' category Photo: Lorcan Taylor-Hood