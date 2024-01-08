Brede WI helps bring festive cheer to Don’s Food Mission
Dom's Food Mission is an environmentally friendly surplus food charity, supporting the community, supplying in-date food to those facing food insecurity.
Brede WI aimed to support Dom's by supplying as much seasonal food, treats, baby food, toiletries, hygiene products and pet food as possible for Christmas to back up Dom's supplies and hopefully provide some festive cheer for those reliant on Dom's help.
The call to Brede WI members went out to hopefully fill four or more supermarket bags with goods.
The call was answered and 17 bags of seasonal goodies were delivered to Dom's at Hastings, and were received with grateful thanks.