BREAKING

Brede WI helps bring festive cheer to Don’s Food Mission

Brede WI has nominated Don’s Food Mission as its seasonal charity.
By Arthur DrewContributor
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:12 GMT
Supporter and Brede WI membersSupporter and Brede WI members
Supporter and Brede WI members

Dom's Food Mission is an environmentally friendly surplus food charity, supporting the community, supplying in-date food to those facing food insecurity.

Brede WI aimed to support Dom's by supplying as much seasonal food, treats, baby food, toiletries, hygiene products and pet food as possible for Christmas to back up Dom's supplies and hopefully provide some festive cheer for those reliant on Dom's help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The call to Brede WI members went out to hopefully fill four or more supermarket bags with goods.

The call was answered and 17 bags of seasonal goodies were delivered to Dom's at Hastings, and were received with grateful thanks.

Related topics:Hastings