The Sidlesham-based hospital is encouraging members of the public to do all they can to help the local wildlife as the impact of the heatwave and drought has an adverse impact on their water supplies and habitat.

Supporter relations and fundraising manager at Brent Lodge, Asha Park, said: “We will never know the full impact of how the heat has affected wildlife because the nature of these animals is to hide away or mask that they are sick or injured. It is often only when they are in a really bad condition that injured animals will be out in public view.

“The wildlife hospital is seeing a huge rise in enquiries from members of the public asking for advice for wildlife suffering from dehydration, malnourishment, and extreme exhaustion.

Impact of the heatwave on the wildlife as Brent Lodge treats a number of animals

“Natural food and water sources are becoming scarce and competition between hungry birds means many of the smaller species are going without. Birds struggled to cool down as busy mums fly back and forth to find food for herself and babies, so we had reports of garden birds literally falling out of the sky - leaving both mum and chicks needing our assistance. As the warm weather continues, please remember to leave out fresh water and supplementary food for your garden wildlife friends, this could make all the difference to their survival.”

The fundraising manager said the wildlife hospital was busy treating a seasonal rise in orphaned hedgehogs as well as families of mum and babies admitted together.

She explained: “Busy hedgehog mums are also likely becoming exhausted or dehydrated in the wild due to the warm weather. Food sources are scarce and watering spots are few and far between. The hard ground is making it impossible for nursing hedgehogs, and other mammals to forage for food and water to support their dependant young, so are ending up in our care.

"Being poorly and in temporary captivity during recovery can be stressful, especially with babies, so our hedgehog families are kept outside of the main hospital in our quiet maternity unit. Staff taking care of these babies are handling them carefully to minimise human contact. The younger families are monitored from a distance to reduce unnecessary stress. Once old enough they will move to an outside enclosure to prepare for release.”

It has put out a plea for supplies from the public to help it carry out its work.

Ms Park said: “With so many hoglets and hedgehogs in our care we will need a healthy stock of poultry flavoured cat/dog food as well other cleaning products such antibacterial spray, kitchen roll and sponges to see us through this busy period. If you are able to donate any of these hospital supplies to Brent Lodge, Cow Lane Sidlesham, PO20 7LN, we will be most grateful.

“If you have a wildlife patient in need please do not hesitate to get in contact. 01243 641672.”

Visit www.brentlodge.org for more information.