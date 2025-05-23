Bridge in Eastbourne closed following inspection

A bridge in Eastbourne has been closed following an inspection today (Friday, May 23).

A team from Eastbourne Borough Council found loose planks that require repair on the bridge at Princes Park.

The council confirmed that ‘until the repairs are completed the bridge will have to remain closed’.

A council spokesperson added: “We apologise for the inconvenience but will reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”