Bridge in Midhurst will be closed from 8pm while repairs take place

A bridge in Midhurst, which was seriously damaged in a road traffic collision in January, will be closed from 8pm tonight (April 01) as repairs continue.

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for Easebourne Parish Council gave further details: “WSCC Highways have confirmed that North Mill Bridge will be closed from 8pm tonight to remove concrete barriers and complete lining work,” they said. “All being well, the road will be reopened once the lining work is complete this evening. A diversion will be in place and signs will be put out to deter the use of Hollist Lane.”