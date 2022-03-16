Bridgerton: Brighton’s links to Netflix’s hit show

The period drama centres around the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family and is based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn.

The new series, which will be released on Friday, March 25 at 7am on the streaming site.

The first season was based on the book The Duke and I, which focused on the story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, (Regé-Jean Page)The Theatre Royal in Brighton was used as a filming location in season one.

BRIDGERTON JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020 SUS-220316-095447003

John Baldock, theatre director, said: “Having the production film in the venue was incredibly exciting. At the time we had no idea it would become the global smash that it did. The TV company worked closely with our technical team and together with careful dressing, clever angles and the removal of as much modern tech equipment, light fittings etc. as possible, made the venue look stunning on screen.

“We appear at various points throughout the series but have a bit of a starring role in that scene in the penultimate episode of series one. The cast and crew were an absolute delight and would be welcome anytime.”

Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey (right circle)) will be the main focus of the second season, alongside his potential new bride Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Theatre Royal Brighton, Picture: Rosie Powell