Bright future for Cocking pub on the edge as community backs fundraiser

Several weeks ago, beloved Cocking pub The Blue Bell was at serious risk of closure but now, with new tenants moving in and business back on track, the future has never looked brighter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of the not-for-profit pub said they were “on a knife’s edge” last month. Hurt by the cost-of-living crisis, and the lingering impact of a global pandemic, they needed a £30,000 cash injection to clear their debts, install new tenants and secure their long-term future.

A gateway to the nearby South Downs National Park, and the beating heart of Cocking’s small but familiar community, the pub hosted regular coffee mornings and quiz nights, always with plenty of food and drink, and so there were fears that, if it closed, villagers would lose a vital local commodity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lost our little village shop last year and, now that that’s gone, we’re all that’s left. We have a lot of elderly residents, and we’re a focal point for them; we run coffee mornings and breakfast clubs to help them get out and meet people,” owners told Sussex World last month.

The Blue Bell at Cocking.

“We desperately do not want to lose the pub, it would rip the heart out of Cocking.”

Fortunately, an online fundraiser designed to rescue the pub and wipe the slate clean has succeeded, raising £30,000 in a matter of weeks.

"It’s amazing – we’re all dead happy,” said Andrew Cornwell, a key member of the pub’s community management committee. “Towards the end of the first week, we were well over halfway, and I remember that’s when we went to the tenants and said ‘it looks we’re going to be able to do this.’ And watching them settle in while we were raising money made it all feel real; it’s unbelievable really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People have been so generous. It’s incredible. We had lots of people extending their share-hold, and that was great, but what really surprised me was the fundraiser. We had donations come in from people all over the world. We had donations from the owner of a pub in New Zealand, a donation from someone who’d stayed in one of our rooms, loved it, and thought it would be a shame if the pub reopened. The villagers were great, but what really amazed me was the amount of money from the gofundme.”

The pub is now open, and the new tenants have moved into a warm reception from regulars and newcomers alike. It’s been a huge success, one which Andrew attributes both to the enthusiastic generosity of the regulars themselves, and to the hard work of the committee.

"A lot of it is down to our secretary, Charlotte, who spearheaded our internet and social media campaign. I think she got it exactly right; she kept the word out there for the whole two weeks. She did a great job of reminding people.

To find out more about The Blue Bell and its rich history, or to book at stay at one of its three en-suite B&B-style rooms, visit https://thebluebellatcocking.co.uk.