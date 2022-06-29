Brighton and Hove Albion charity calls for people to become community champions during 'blue and white week'

BHAFC and Albion in the Community staff in blue and white in the stands of the Amex stadium

Albion in the Community – the official charity of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club – is holding a special fundraising week and is encouraging people to become a community champion.

The charity is holding a ‘blue and white week’ this week (until July 1) to commemorate over 30 years of award-winning work throughout Sussex.

During the week, Albion in the Community will be sharing stories and memories about the activity and impact of the charity.

Sussex schools are taking part by inviting pupils to swap their school uniform for blue and white and Brighton and Hove Albion’s mascot Gully will be making a surprise appearance at some of the participating schools.

During this week, Albion in the Community is encouraging individuals to become a Community Champion, a group for Albion fans, local people and players who commit to supporting the charity regularly from just £5 per month.

If people sign up to become a Community Champion during Blue and White week, they will be automatically entered into a free draw for a home shirt signed by the 2021-22 Brighton and Hove Albion men’s first team.

Mark Barkaway, head of fundraising at Albion in the Community, said: “We’re so proud of the impact we’ve had on our community for the past 30 years. It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate and share the stories of our team’s achievements over this time, and importantly to remind people that the best way to support the charity is to donate so we can continue our work across the region for the next 30 years.”

Gully, the Brighton and Hove Albion mascot, who was out and about in Hove on Monday to help launch the blue and white week

Community Champion, Jacomina Baatje, said: “Being a community champion to me is a personal commitment towards AITC and the community. Spreading a positive message about all the great work and giving a monthly donation will help grow the charity and enable them to reach out to more people in the Sussex community. I love being a Community Champion because it makes me feel part of AITC and I am assured that my regular donations will keep this amazing charity going. They really make a change to people’s lives.”

To sign up to become a Community Champion and be entered into the draw for a signed 2021-2022 men’s first team shirt, visit www.albioninthecommunity.org.uk/community-champions-free-draw/