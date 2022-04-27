Brighton and Hove Green councillors criticise Ukraine scheme after story of refugee who was left homeless in the city

Brighton and Hove's Green councillors have challenged the Government’s flagship ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme.

The Greens have raised concerns that there is no mechanism for finding replacement hosts following a story reported by The Guardian of a Ukrainian who was left homeless in Brighton & Hove as her placement fell through. The councillors also said the scheme has few safeguards in place.

The Guardian reported that a Ukrainian refugee was left homeless just days after moving in with a host in Brighton who demanded money from her to pay for utility bills.

Residents in Brighton and Hove were quick to sign up to the scheme to help those fleeing Ukraine /Getty images

Sharing the comments she made to The Guardian, Cllr Hannah Clare, deputy leader of the council said: "The government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme has been badly put together. Among its flaws is the fact that there is no mechanism for councils to transfer a Ukrainian guest to an alternative sponsor when something like this happens.”

After the announcement of the scheme, Brighton and Hove City Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty joined Richard Williams, chair of Sanctuary on Sea in writing to government, raising a number of questions.

In their letter they wrote: “Without a clear plan to adequately resource and equip local councils and communities, it is likely this country will fall short of the commitments recently made by government and ministers to help those displaced, fleeing conflict and persecution. We urge you to ensure safe passage and a compassionate, well-resourced response to refugees regardless of where they come from. The best time to act has already passed us by – the secondbest time to act is now.”

Now, Green councillors have once again called on Government to make changes to the scheme and welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms.