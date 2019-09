The fourth Brighton and Hove Triathlon took place on Hove Lawns on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday 15.

Organisers say it was their most successful yet with more than 1,600 competitors competing over the course of the weekend in Scootathlon, Children’s Triathlon, Adults Triathlon and the British qualifying event for both next year’s World Championships and European Championships.

Young swimmers prepare themselves for a leg of the triathlon. Picture by Terry Applin

Triathlon 2019.

