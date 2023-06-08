Brighton and Hove's policing and public heroes celebrated at Divisional Awards

Sussex Police’s Brighton and Hove division celebrated its annual awards ceremony on Tuesday (June 6), recognising the outstanding work of its officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public.

The divisional command team were joined at the 1st Central Hove Cricket Ground by Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges, High Sheriff of East Sussex Richard Bickersteth and the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, councillor Jackie O’Quinn.

A diverse range of awards celebrated the highlights of 12 months protecting the people of Brighton and Hove, giving a snapshot of the life-saving work carried out every day of the year.

Recognition included achieving justice for victims through long, complex investigations; life-saving acts of heroism in the heat of the moment; consistently high performance and strong leadership; innovative thinking to help protect the public, and inspirational bravery from members of the public.

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, Divisional Commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “It fills me with enormous pride to recognise the achievements of everyone recognised at this year’s ceremony.

“All of these people went above and beyond to protect our communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service to victims, witnesses and the wider public.

“While these hugely deserved awards may be the highlights of the last 12 months, they are examples of the incredible service I’m privileged to see every day.

“I continue to be inspired by the commitment, bravery and life-saving dedication displayed by our officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public.